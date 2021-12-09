Hyderabad (Telangana): The frenzy around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif apparently has made actor Deepika Padukone nostalgic. The actor seemingly gave reason to netizens to think so as she has unarchived her wedding pictures on Instagram.

After the NCB episode in 2020, Deepika Padukone had deleted all the posts across her social networking sites and made fans believe that she has bid adieu to the virtual world. This certainly was not the case as she started afresh with her audio diary on Instagram in January this year and ever since then has been sharing lesser posts compared to earlier.

Now in an interesting turn of events, Deepika has unarchived pictures of her dreamy Amid the brouhaha around VicKat wedding, interestingly, the actor has unarchived pictures of her Italy wedding with Ranveer Singh. The Piku star has also unarchived a note that announced her wedding in 2018.

While a section of social media is wondering what could have inspired Deepika to unarchive her wedding pictures, a few netizens opined that the frenzy around VicKat's wedding has made the Padmaavat actor nostalgic. Few even felt that it is an attention-seeking move.

As soon as Deepika unarchived her wedding pictures, netizens also advised her not to try to steal Katrina's thunder. "Deepika Padukone this is not your moment let the bride shine. Deepika this is not your moment." Another termed Deepika's act as "Baccho wali harkat".