Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and gorgeous diva Deepika Padukone are in Spain for the shoot of their upcoming film Pathaan is known. While the team Pathaan is keeping mum over the film's progress, Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh has shared an interesting update on the much-anticipated film.

Ranveer recently did a live chat session with his fans on Instagram. During the Instagram Live, Ranveer doled out an update on Deepika and SRK's film which is being shot in Mallorca, Spain. The Simmba actor also revealed that the team is canning a romantic number with Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan in the picturesque locations.

Talking about Deepika and Pathaan, Ranveer said, "My wife's out of town. She's in Spain shooting for Pathaan..big ol' actioner for Yash Raj with the king Shah Rukh Khan and sexy, sexy John Abraham. She's telling me, 'My God, baby, your gonna look at John's body'. I was like, 'Yeah baby, I know. He's got one hot bod on him'."

Dishing out more details, Ranveer said that Deepika is shooting "very glamorous song for Pathan" in Mallorca. "I've heard the song. It's amazing. It's Sid Anand and Vishal-Shekhar. You get the vibe. I think Vaibhavi (Merchant) ma'am is shooting the song. So, she is now with Deepika in Spain," he added.

Heaping praise on Deepika's Pathan look, Ranveer said, "It's exciting because I have the privilege of being her husband so she gives me a sneak peek of how she's looking (rolls his eyes) my god. You guys will have to wait for it man. She's just scorching it. Super fit and super glamorous. Shaleena (Nathani) is styling her. I have seen a sneak peek and it looks like aag lag jayegi screen pe. So that's the wifey update'', he said.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham' starrer Pathaan has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan marks SRK's first film after Zero which was released in 2018.