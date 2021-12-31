Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who has headed for a vacation to celebrate the New Year with her husband Ranveer Singh, has shared a Year-end photo dump on social media. Deepika's latest post, however, has left Ranveer annoyed if his reaction to her post is anything to go by.

On Friday, Deepika took to Instagram to share a string of pictures revealing things she loves. "Year-end photo dump of all the things I love…Food, Flowers & Travel…🥳," wrote Deepika alongside the images.

WATCH | After 83 release, Ranveer Singh jets off for vacation with Deepika Padukone - see pics

Interestingly, though Deepika wrote "all things I love" in the caption, there is no mention of Ranveer which apparently has made him feel dejected. Expressing his displeasure over not being included in the list of things Deepika loves, Ranveer wrote, "Err 🙋🏾‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️," in the comment section and a score of netizens came out in his support. Few even consoled Ranveer sayiing Deepika is talking about things and not the people she loves the most.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer's 83 was released a few days ago, while Deepika is waiting for the release of Gehraiyaan. Singh also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty. Deepika's slate of upcoming films includes The Intern Hindi remake, Fighter and Project K.