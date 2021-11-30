Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is being trolled for her recent airport look. The actor was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai on Sunday. Deepika opted for an all-denim look which apparently failed to impress netizens who opined that the actor needs to replace her stylist.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika was seen donning a denim-on-denim look at the airport. Deepika's airport look was all about an oversized blue denim quilted jacket that was teamed up with mom jeans that she rolled up to flaunt white socks. While fashion police is going gaga over DP's airport look, netizens are panning the actor for her sartorial choice.

Soon after Deepika's latest airport look went viral, keyboard warriors attacked the actor for the outfit. While one user commented "Ranveer ke kpde phn liye kya Didi", another questioned, "What’s with the heels?". Few even raised questions on Deepika wearing socks with heels.

Deepika Padukone trolled for her airport look, netizens say 'Not classy at all'

READ | Ranveer Singh gushes over 'certified hawty' Deepika Padukone

A user even opined that both the husband-wife duo need new stylists and wrote: "Those sandals with the socks look awful! She needs a new stylist, in fact, both husband and wife do. Please don't follow this fashion now, its so not classy at all!"

Meanwhile, Deepika has an interesting array of projects lined up. The actor will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern. She will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter and in Pathan where she will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika also has Nag Ashwin's sci-fi co-starring Prabhas and Big B.