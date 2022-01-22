Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and her Gehraiyaan team made an impressive style statement during the film's trailer launch on Thursday. Sharing stunning pictures in a red latex dress. Deepika has set a high bar as far as her fashion game for Gehraiyaan promotions is concerned.

On Saturday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a string of pictures wherein she is seen flaunting her killer looks donning a bodycon dress. The actor has not added much to the look as the bright red colour of her outfit is very dominant. The only accessory Deepika added to her look was the earrings.

The actor has let the dress do the talking and captioned the pictures with only a chili pepper. Reacting to Deepika's post, Janhvi Kapoor, fashion designer duo Gauri and Nainika have left the fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika plays a fitness trainer. Talking about her role in the film, the actor had said: "Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable."

Directed by Shakun Batra, Amazon Original Movie Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.