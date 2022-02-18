Hyderabad (Telangana): In the recently released film Gehraiyaan, actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday are seen playing cousins. While their relationship gets sour in the film, off the camera the two seem to have gelled well. The Gehraiyaan cast also visited each other's homes and hung out together. Recalling one such incident, Deepika has dished out an unknown fact about Ananya.

During a promotional interview of the film, Deepika shared that Ananya doesn’t like to share her food with anyone. Narrating an incident from their Gehraiyaan shoot days, Deepika said they once self-invited themselves to Ananya's house after learning that she was going to have keema pao for dinner. They said thanks for inviting us and Ananya was like, "Yes if you guys wanna come, please come but there isn't enough pao for you all."

As if that was not enough, Ananya kept eating her dinner and didn't share while the team ordered separate food for them and waited for 40 minutes. In her defense, Ananya said that she did offered 2-3 matar (peas) to Shakun Batra.

Meanwhile, team Gehraiyaan is receiving positive reviews for the complex relationship dramas. Featuring Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, Gehraiyaan is about a woman finding herself at a crossroads in life. Her six-year relationship has grown monotonous, and her career seems to have hit a roadblock. However, things change in her life with the coming of her cousin who forces her to face the troubled past. Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime on February 11.