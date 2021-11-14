Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their third wedding anniversary today. The couple has reportedly jetted off to an undisclosed location to spend some quality time together as they celebrate three years of marital bliss.

Deepika and Ranveer reportedly have already headed to a secret romantic getaway. While both are neck-deep in work as they have multiple films at various levels of production and Ranveer's television quiz show, the actors made sure that they squeeze some time out of their busy schedules.

Ranveer and Deepika's love story hogged the limelight when reports of the two dating each other started doing rounds in 2012. The two have starred together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

WATCH | Ranveer on Deepika: Grateful to have such sharp mind as my partner - video

After dating for a few years, Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot on November 14, 2018. The couple had a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy followed by lavish receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore.

The couple will share screen space in the much-anticipated film 83. In the Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer will be seen in the role of the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983, while Deepika will play the role of Kapil's wife Romi.