Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is seemingly not untouched by the strong wave of South stars that has taken the nation by storm after the success of Pushpa: The Rise and anticipation around RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The leading lady of Hindi cinema has confessed that she is 'obsessed' with Jr NTR and hopes to get a chance to work with Allu Arjun as well.

During a promotional interview of her latest release Gehraiyaan, Deepika has revealed the list of actors and directors she wishes to work with. The actor, who is working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi Project K, has said that she would like to collaborate with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun as well from the Telugu industry.

SEE PICS | Deepika or Ananya: Whose Gehraiyaan promotions look you loved more?

"I would love to work, and I hope this doesn’t create like a riot or fight between anyone, but I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. I am obsessed with Jr NTR at this point. He’s got an incredible personality," she said. When asked which filmmaker she would like to work with, she said, “I’d like to work with Rajamouli," said the 36-year-old actor.

The talent crossovers are blurring the regional boundaries. The audience is consuming good content irrespective of language which in turn has opened new avenues for actors and filmmakers. Deepika is not alone in praising the South stars. Earlier, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor too had lauded their Southern counterparts for their discipline and work ethics.