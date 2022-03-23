Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur starrer Dasvi have released trailer of the film. On Wednesday, Netflix has released Dasvi trailer which has an important message laced with humour, quirk, drama and emotions. In the upcoming film, Abhishek plays role of a Chief Minister who is a convict locked in jail and wants to exercise his right to Education.

A two and half minutes long trailer shows how Abhishek who plays the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary lands up in jail but his attitude of a Jat refuses to bow down until his path crosses with IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur in the role of Bimla Devi who is the wife of Bachchan character Ganga Ram.

Dasvi is an upcoming project from the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium and Bala. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah. Dasvi has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. It's been produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films. Dasvi will be streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.