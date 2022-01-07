Hyderabad (Telangana): It's certainly not all work and no play for Bollywood divas. They have to wait long between the shots, as but Hindi cinema's leading ladies seemingly know how to turn work into play. A behind-the-scene video compilation of actors Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor just proves that they have as much if not more fun on sets as we have watching them onscreen.

In a video shared by Bollywood's one of the sought-after stylists Tanya Gharvi, Bollywood divas are seen dancing on the sets while the crew apparently gets ready for the shot. Going by Tanya's caption, it seems that those who have featured in the video "never miss a chance" to dance while on set.

The video begins with Shraddha dancing in Prabal Gurung outfit that she wore for an event in 2018. Tanya's compilation also includes videos from Malaika's birthday party in 2019 to Kareena flirting with the camera for a perfume brand commercial. Ananya's dance moves are the highlight of the video which also showcases Jacqueline having a lighter moment in-between the shots.

Fans of Ananya and Shraddha are delighted as Tanya treated them with the unseen videos of their favorite divas. Reacting to Tanya's post, the fans have flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis.