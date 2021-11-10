Hyderabad (Telangana): Reports of South star Nayanthara bowing out of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film with Tamil filmmaker Arun Kumar, better-known professionally as Atlee, did rounds after Aryan Khan's name got embroiled in drugs on cruise case. Contrary to reports, the acclaimed actor is very much part of the film as details about her role in the film surfaced online while the makers are trying hard to keep it under wraps.

In September, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara were reportedly spotted in Pune, shooting for their much-talked about film together. After Aryan's name cropped up in the alleged drug case, reports of Nayanthara's exit from the film went viral in October. All this while, makers and the actors have not reacted to the rumours but the source close to the project has cleared the air around Nayanthara association with the project saying that she is very much part of the film.

Nayanthara will be seen playing an investigating officer in Atlee's next which will reportedly features SRK essaying the double role - of father and son.

According to reports, the movie is about SRK leading a group of wrongly accused female jail mates and turning them into a group of vigilantes fighting against social evils. Nayanthara, who plays the top cop in the film will be locking horns with SRK while they will also be seen having a romantic angle.

SRK and Nayanthara aside, the film is said to have a great cast, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and Rana Daggubati.