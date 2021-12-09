Hyderabad (Telangana): No one is seemingly untouched by the frenzy around actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Fans of the actors are all excited about VicKat union and so is a condom brand that released a hilarious meme on the highly anticipated wedding of 2021.

Taking a dig at the hush-hush wedding of Vicky and Katrina, a condom brand shared a hilarious message for the couple. The meme reads, "Dear Katrina and Vicky, you have got to be 'kidding' if we are not invited". The brand has captioned the post as, "Pun and admission to your wedding: intended!"

The high-profile wedding has been the talk of the town since the past month owing to its watertight security and everyone being tightlipped about the wedding.

Condom brand shares hilarious meme on VicKat wedding

READ | Deepika unarchives wedding pics amid VicKat wedding frenzy, netizens say 'It's not your moment'

The organisers at the venue have deployed Internet jammers to stop the guests and staff in the hotel from uploading any content related to the wedding on social media. Hence, no photos from inside the venue have yet come up on the Internet.

The couple will be announced men and wife soon as the wedding ceremony is reportedly taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. As per a source, the wedding rituals will take place between 3 pm and 7:30 pm today at the royal property.