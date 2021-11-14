Mumbai (Maharashtra): On the occasion of Children's day on Sunday, several celebrities from B-Town took to social media to extend Children's Day wishes for their little ones and fans.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared super cute pictures of her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu along with their daughter Inaaya. "The many faces of childhood #happychildrensday @kunalkemmu #roadtrip," she wrote in the caption.

Farhan Akhtar shared a beautiful picture of his daughters Shakya and Akira Akhtar on his Instagram handle. Along with the photo, he wrote, "A world in which they can stay curious and always smiling. We owe them that much at least. Happy Children's Day. @chatdelalune @akiraakhtar."

Shilpa Shetty posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen playing with her son Viaan. She added the caption, "Always keep the child in you alive! Happy Children's Day!"

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram Story and reshared an old post with his baby picture and a shaving brush. " I don't shave, I trim my beard. But hey ladies, an overused shaving brush looks like a flower. Found it quite amusing lying on my friend's bathroom shelf. The smell of the foam makes me nostalgic. I used to find it very fascinating when my father used to shave every morning with a similar brush. #nostalgia #shave #outoffocus," the caption read.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes on Children's Day

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor also shared a picture of her daughter Misha and wrote, "The light of our lives, Happy Children's Day today and every day my babies. And one day you will learn true patience when you're sleepy and the lights are turned on at 6:30 am."

Shahid's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani also took to Instagram and shared a video compilation of her childhood days and wrote, "Always keep the child in you alive #HappyChildrensDay 🍭🍼👧🏼🧒🏻🥰☺️🤗💛🧁 Ps:- Thankyou to my fan clubs for always making the coolest edits, love this one🤗💛."

Several other celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar and more shared Children's Day wishes through their respective social media handles.

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day in India. Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

(With agency inputs)