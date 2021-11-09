Mumbai (Maharashtra): Prime Video has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming horror film titled Chhorii. The teaser follows the journey of 'Sakshi' essayed by Nushrratt Bharuccha, from the city to a secluded village.

Things start changing when she experiences paranormal activities that get the worst out of her. The film paints a dark and harrowing tale of a pregnant woman, who spirals into an unsettling world. With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat horror drama.

READ | Nushrratt Bharuccha bursts into tears while shooting for Chhorii

Chhorii stars Nushratt Bharuccha as the protagonist with Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj in key roles.

The film is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorii is set to stream on Prime Video from November 26 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.