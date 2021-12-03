Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan's song Chaka Chak from her upcoming film Atrangi Re which was released earlier this week has emerged as the new favorite for reel lovers. Not only netizens, but Sara has also got celebrities like Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday dancing to the tunes of A.R. Rahman's composition.

On Friday, Sara took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein she is seen dancing with her contemporary Ananya. In the short video clip from an award gala, Sara and Ananya are seen acing the hook step from Chaka Chak.

The video on Sara's Instagram handle is shared with her signature rhyming caption which reads, "Chakachak girls 👯‍♀️Thumka and Twirls 💃🌀Dearest AP quickly learns 🙌And Rinku’s love and gratitude she immediately earns 🤗🤗 @ananyapanday ✨💫🙌."

Chaka Chak track is set against the backdrop of the engagement of Dhanush's character and features Sara dancing to the fusion of a folk and classical tune. The track is laced with Carnatic instruments like Sundari and Thavil and portrays Sara's character dancing her heart out on her husband's engagement to another girl.

The song holds special significance in Sara's career since it is her first solo dance number after featuring as the leading lady in four films.

In Atrangi Re, Sara will be seen playing a Bihari girl named Rinku. Her character in the film does not want to choose between his lover of many years and husband with whom she has been forcefully married but eventually falls in love with. The film is scheduled to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.