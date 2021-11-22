Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned 31 on Monday. The actor, who surprised his fans with his performance in latest release Dhamaka, is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes on social media from fans and several members of the film fraternity.

Sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture wherein he is seen holding a cake with "Dhamaka Boy" written on it. Alongside the picture, Kartik wrote, "Phir se birthday aaya 🕺🏻 Phir se khushiyan laaya 💥❤️Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe!!"

Kartik's birthday post is flooded with best wishes from his followers and celebrities from the film industry. Wishing him successful years ahead, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala wrote, "V v v HBD K!!!!! Have a blockbuster life ahead 🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂!!! Tonsa love and warm wishes today and everyday."

Director Milap Zaveri also wished Kartik and wrote, "Happy birthday buddy ❤️." Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh also took to her Instagram stories and penned a birthday post for Kartik. She wrote, "Happy birthday Kartik!. Have a fantastic day and a blockbuster year."

Rakul Preet Singh wishes Kartik Aaryan on birthday

On the work front, Kartik's upcoming films hint that the actor is shifting gears and aiming for image revamping from his boy next door and monologue master identity. The actor has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India coming up next.