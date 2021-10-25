Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer hints at a clash between the "original con-couple", played by Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and the new title holders, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer that will pit the con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons.

The film is a sequel to the 2005 Shaad Ali-directed blockbuster, which featured Mukerji and actor Abhishek Bachchan as the titular characters. In Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bachchan has been replaced by Khan opposite the Mardaani actor.

Mukerji, who plays Vimmi Saluja aka Babli, said the film features two sets of "extremely intelligent" con-couples. Khan, who plays Rakesh Trivedi aka Bunty, said films on con jobs have "historically" had great disguises and the Varun V Sharma-directorial is a worthy addition to the genre.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy star Chaturvedi said the Yash Raj Films-backed project will deliver on the promise of being an high-octane family entertainer.

The movie is set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 19.

(With agency inputs)