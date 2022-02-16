Hyderabad (Telangana): After the demise of music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, a video of popular South Korean band BTS dancing to the tunes of India's Disco King has gone viral on social media. In the video, BTS boys are seen grooving to Bappi Lahiri's composition Pag Ghunghroo Baandh from Namak Halaal.

Soon after the news of Bappi Da's demise broke, the film fraternity has flooded social media with messages of condolences. Admirers of the composer have been sharing throwback pictures and videos remembering the man who synthesised disco tunes in Indian cinema. Interestingly, a video uploaded on YouTube in 2020 wherein the BTS stars are seen dancing on Bappi Da’s Pag Ghunghroo Baandh song is going viral on social media.

READ | RIP Bappi Lahiri: The man who brought disco tunes to India

The video seems to have been created by BTS fans in India. While the original song on which the band is performing is known nut their choreography matches Pag Ghunghroo Baandh to a T.

Wielding the baton from the age of 19, Lahiri, 69, breathed his last at the Criticare Hospital, Mumbai on February. He had been hospitalised for a month and was being treated for multiple health issues. He passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).