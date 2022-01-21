Patna (Bihar): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was born on this day, that is on January 21, 1986, in Patna the capital city of Bihar. Sushant was catapulted to limelight in a very short span of time. He has a huge fan following among the young generation and youths still relive his stellar performances in Kai Po Che, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

On June 14, 2020, this promising Bollywood star bid adieu to the world just at the age of 34; leaving his fans and well-wishers 'shocked' and 'puzzled'. Sushant was hugely popular among youths and for them, it was just like losing their 'near and dear one'. Sushant was a 'dreamer' and always strived to achieve those dreams. Despite, being a Bollywood actor and attached to the glam world; he was always attracted to the mystery of the Universe. He was always curious to know about twinkling stars and Moons in the Galaxy.

Sushant carved out a niche in Bollywood through his performances in movies such as Kai Po Che, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore. He also became a role model for those coming from small towns and hinterlands of the country. His success became an inspiration for youths belonging to middle-class families and those who wanted to achieve something big in their life.

Before trying out his luck in Bollywood, Sushant was an engineering student in Delhi. He had an inquisitive mind and wanted to understand this Universe scientifically. He was also a bookworm and well-read person. Sushant always tried to grasp knowledge from aviation to electronics, to Universe to sports and many more.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career in Bollywood from scratch and rose to prominence due to his theatrical skills. Sushant earlier used to work as a background dancer. Thereafter, he moved to the genre of acting and he started receiving roles in TV serials. After working in TV serials for a few years, Sushant got offers for lead roles in movies. After that, there was no question of looking back.