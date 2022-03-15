Hyderabad (Telangana): Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her back-to-back hits. Despite belonging to an influential family, Alia has carved out her niche in the filmdom. She has time and again wooed the audience with her impeccable acting skills. Be it in Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy, Alia has every time cast her magic on-screen.

Labelled as the product of nepotism, Alia has time and again manifested her worth, eventually shuddering the tag. Unlike other contemporaries, Alia acknowledges the fact that nepotism exists in the industry although she never promotes it. There is no way to counter nepotism but having said that Alia believes that once you come into the foray, the audience chooses you and luck does not work every time. There has to be some hard work.

Only in late 20s, Alia has already displayed her versatility and fluidity in her craft. Her captivating performance in Imtiaz Ali's Highway brought out the talent in her. Essaying the role of a closeted vulnerable girl Veera, Alia did complete justice to her character.

Alia Bhatt in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi

The actor is basking in the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her casting in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was highly criticised when the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped. But when the film hit theaters on February 25, Alia proved that her dainty shoulders can actually do heavy lifting!

With a raw and thunderous performance in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, Alia sent chills down the spines. She blew the audiences' mind with the portrayal of an ill-fated immigrant worker. Her craft in the film also fetched her, her 2nd Filmfare Award.

Alia Bhatt in a still from Udta Punjab

Right when the audience and critics thought that they got Alia's movie game right, deviating 180 degrees, she yet again took the audience by surprise as she essayed Sehmet Khan in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Reinstating complete reliability in her character Alia took the film forward with her subdued emotions.

Alia Bhatt in a still from Raazi

Essaying the role of a strong-headed Muslim girl in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Alia left the audience dumbstruck. Her portrayal of the free-spirited young Safeena Firdausi challenged the orthodox notions of our society.

Alia Bhatt in a still from Gully Boy

Not only in films, Alia has, with time, become the favourite endorser for brands. From homegrown brands to multinationals, Alia meant complete business for them. On her special day, we wish the powerhouse actor a very happy birthday!