Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Amitabh Dayal has passed away following a massive heart attack on Wednesday morning. The actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

According to reports, Dayal passed away at 4.30 am today in the hospital where he was being treated for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He had also contacted COVID-19 but later tested negative for the virus. The last rites of Amitabh will be held in Mumbai after his family arrives from Chhattisgarh.

Dayal is known for films like Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003), Rangdari (2012), Amitabh Bachchan’s Virrudh (2005), P. Akash’s Dillagi…Yeh Dillagi (2005) and Dhuaan (2013) among others.

The actor is survived by his daughter and wife Mrinalini Patil who is a filmmaker.