Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team.

Jhund which is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, also stars Sairat fame Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The film is written and directed by Nagraj Manjule. As seen in the trailer, Big B, who is a retired professor, tries all he can do for the betterment of slum children. He becomes anchor for the directionless children who need to be nudged towards right path. Bachchan, who sees potential of a national football team in the 'Jhund,' helps them in channelising their untamed energy to build a better life.

READ | Jhund teaser: Big B and his squad flaunt swag as they are ready to hit theaters in March

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Arora under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt.Ltd and Aatpat Films. The film was earlier scheduled to release in September 2020 but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jhund is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022.