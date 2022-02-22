Big B's baritone to amp up Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's romantic saga Radhe Shyam
Big B's baritone to amp up Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's romantic saga Radhe Shyam
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is joining the team of Radhe Shyam as he turns narrator for the upcoming pan-India film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Amitabh with his iconic baritone brings weight and dimension to the film.
Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. The film is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.
READ| Prabhas treats Big B with home-cooked food, latter says 'Your generosity beyond measure'
Talking about this development, says director Radha Krishna Kumar, "The film is set in the 1970s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loves. "We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam's narrator."
-
Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam. #Prabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @UV_Creations #BhushanKumar @TSeries @GopiKrishnaMvs @AAFilmsIndia @RadheShyamFilm #RadheShyamOnMarch11 pic.twitter.com/H0y7m6JXs4— Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) February 22, 2022
Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on March 11.