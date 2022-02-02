Mumbai (Maharashtra): Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has deferred its March release and will now open in cinema halls on May 20, the makers announced on Wednesday. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was initially gearing up to open in cinema halls on March 25, a date which has now been booked by SS Rajamouli's much-awaited RRR. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on 20th May 2022, in cinemas near you," a note from the makers read.

Also featuring Tabu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film Jhund is going to release on March 4, 2022 after many delays, Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Big B shared a new poster of the film, along with the release date. In the caption, he wrote, "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai #Jhund releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you."

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September 2020 and then was pushed to June 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer. Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

