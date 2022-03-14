Hyderabad (Telangana): Bengali actor Rupa Dutta, who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, is arrested for pickpocketing at the International Kolkata Book Fair on Saturday.

Dutta, who has appeared in several television shows, was arrested on Saturday after a policeman saw her throwing a purse into a dustbin, reports suggest. The actor was then detained and questioned, during which discrepancies were found in her answers. Several purses and Rs 75,000 in cash were found from Dutta's bag during a search and further investigation is underway to find out whether more people are connected with the crime.

For unversed, Rupa Dutta earlier made headlines and was entangled in legal war after she wrongly accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, To frame Anurag in a sexual harassment case, Rupa had shared screenshots of her conversation with another person who shared the first name with the renowned director.