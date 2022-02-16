Siliguri/Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): Besides his busy schedule with the music world, music composer Bappi Lahiri had special attractions towards the hills and jungles of North Bengal. His association with Siliguri, the prime town in north Bengal and the gateway to North-Eastern India, will never fade from the memories of the Chowdhury family there, with whom the music maestro used to spend a considerable amount of time during his every visit to north Bengal.

Lahiri had blood relations with the Chowdhury family from his mother’s side. His cousin brother, Bhobotosh Chowdhury was virtually in tears while remembering the late music composer. They got the news over the telephone from one of their relatives and the entire Chowdhury family went to a state of shock.

"He had been coming to Siliguri since he was just two years old. My mother Shankari Chowdhury is his maternal aunt. We were born and brought up together. Later Bappi first shifted to Kolkata and then to Mumbai," Bhobotosh Chowdhury told ETV Bharat. He said that despite his busy schedule in Mumbai, Bappi used to come to Siliguri regularly and spend time with the Chowdhury family. "He used to come to us at least four times a year," Bhobotosh Chowdhury said.

Bappi Lahiri, his son Bappa Lahiri and daughter-in-law Taneesha Lahiri with Chowdhury family

The last time Bappi visited Siliguri was in 2017. "Before that, he participated in a musical show in Siliguri in 2016. None of us can believe that he is no more. We wanted to go to Mumbai and meet him when he was suffering last year. But somehow it didn’t happen. Now I am feeling guilty,” Bhobotosh Chowdhury said.

Bappi's cousin also said that the Jimmy Jimmy composer, like every Bengali, was a fish connoisseur. Hence during Bappi's Siliguri visits, the Chowdhury family would arrange for a good spread of fish preparations for him.

Bappi Lahiri, the iconic Bollywood singer-composer passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) on Tuesday night. He is credited for popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream. Bappi was 69 when he breathed his last in Mumbai. His cremation will take place on Thursday morning as the family is waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles.