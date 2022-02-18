Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to enthrall the audience this Holi with his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. Sharing a glimpse of the world that the upcoming crime-action-comedy is set in, the makers released the trailer of Bachchan Pandey on Friday.

Going by trailer, Akshay will be seen playing a desi gangster named Bachchan Pandey, whose story fascinates a filmmaker played by Kriti Sanon. The supporting cast is amped up with fine actors such as Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and more. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez as Akshay's girlfriend who eventually gets killed by him.

Billed as a mass entertainer, Bachchan Pandey seems to have loaded with action, comedy, romance and drama. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala. Farhad is known for films like Housefull 3, Housefull 4, Singham (screenwriter) under his belt.

Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay Kumar's tenth film with Sajid's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Jacqueline's eighth film under the banner. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Holi on March 18 this year.