Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Friday, treated fans with a picture of Ranbir Kapoor from their highly anticipated film Brahmastra. Along with the latest still from Brahmastra, Ayan also teased release date for the film which got delayed a couple of times due to pandemic.

After sharing glimpses of his ambitious film Brahamatsra earlier this week, Ayan has now dropped an interesting image of his friend and film's leading man Ranbir. In the picture, Ranbir is seen flaunting his superpowers with his back facing the camera.

Sharing the picture, Ayan wrote, "TheTimeFeelsRight💥 Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while."

READ | Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses from Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra - see pics

The filmmaker also said that he and his team are ready to announce Brahmastra final release date very soon.

He further wrote, "Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed ! Waiting patiently for its Time..." He added, "And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon 💥 #somefunaroundthecorner #faith #brahmastra."

Ayan Mukerji teases Brahmastra release date with Ranbir's pic, Alia calls it 'Love'

Soon after Ayan shared the post, Alia Bhatt, who plays the leading lady in the film dropped fire emoji. She also shared Ayan's post on her Instagram Stories calling it "Love."

Ranbir and Alia aside, Brahmastra also stars Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni along with Mouni Roy. The film is billed as the first installment of a fantasy adventure trilogy.