Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra got delayed due to pandemic but the anticipation around the film remained intact as it will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first on-screen collaboration. While fans of lovebirds Ranbir and Alia are awaiting the release of the film's promotional assets, the makers have dropped a few interesting pictures from the film's set.

On Monday, Ayan took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from Brahmastra sets. The pictures feature him and his stellar cast engrossed in filmmaking. Dropping the pictures, Ayan wrote, "Flashes of Time! 💥 #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra."

Soon after Ayan shared the images celebrities showered love on his labour of love. While cousin Tanisha Mukerji dropped heart-eyed emoticons, actor Arjun Kapoor wrote "Low key stuff..."

Ayan's ambitious action fantasy draws its name from Mahabharat, where Brahmastra was a lethal supernatural weapon capable of destroying the entire universe. The fact is not known what element the plot of the film draws from the epic, since all details are kept under wraps.

Ranbir and Alia aside, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles, and is said to be first part of a trilogy. The film is planned to be released in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.