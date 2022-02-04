Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Avneet Kaur will be making her debut as a leading lady in the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. Before the film gets released, the actor is already in a celebratory mood as she drove home a swanky car reportedly worth over Rs 80 lakh.

Avneet took to social media to share pictures with her prized possession. The 20-year-old and her family are seen posing with the brand new piece of the automobile. In a video, she is also seen cutting a cake with her father. How much Avneet shelled out on her dream car is not known yet but the market price of the car model that she bought starts from Rs 83 lakh.

"This is my year of dreams coming true. #2022 #bucketlist #anotherone #blessed," Avneet wrote as she posted the photos on Instagram. Soon after she shared the pictures, celebrities like Neha Kakkar, Tonny Kakkar, her Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga co-star Siddharth Nigam and many more flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Avneet was seen in television shows like Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga as well as in super hit singles like Tony Kakkar's Chocolate, Nikk's Badaami Rang and Akull's Faraar. For her big screen debut, Kaur will be featuring opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru which is produced by Kangana Ranaut.