Hyderabad (Telangana): Director Aanand L. Rai, who is known for 'desi' stories that appeal to wide strata of society, is back with yet another film titled Atrangi Re, the trailer of which has now been released. The trailer hints that leading lady Sara Ali Khan wants two birds - one in the hand, one in the bush.

Set in northern India, Atrangi Re features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles while Akshay Kumar will be seen in a special role. The story is woven around the issue of groom kidnapping, locally known as 'jabaria shaadi' in the western parts of Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Sara, who appears in the role of a bride, finds herself entangled with kidnapped groom Dhanush and her lover Akshay Kumar. Towards the end, Dhanush is seen heartbroken when Sara reminds him of their plan of going their separate ways once they reach Delhi.

The romantic-musical drama is written by Rai's long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma. Atrangi Re will feature music by A R Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

As per media reports, Atrangi Re was originally scheduled for worldwide release on February 14, 2021 in theatres. The shoot and the release of the movie got delayed due to COVID-19. The film will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.