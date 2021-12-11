New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar says filmmaker Aanand L Rai was initially hesitant to approach him for Atrangi Re as the film belongs to Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's characters. Kumar, who recently delivered a box office hit with cop drama Sooryavanshi, said he was sold to the unique and extraordinary story that Rai was trying to present with Atrangi Re.

"This film basically belongs to Dhanush and Sara, they are the main leads. I have a special appearance in the movie. Rai was earlier confident that I will say no to the movie as it was a small role.

"But I loved the story, it really is an atrangi (extraordinary) story. I never imagined that someone could tell a love story in this way. So when I said yes to this, Rai was taken aback. He thought there was only one per cent chance that I would agree to do the movie and that's what happened," the 54-year-old actor said in an interview.

Atrangi Re, which marks Kumar's first collaboration with Rai, is being touted as a twisted and complex love triangle.

The actor said he always liked the rawness of Rai's cinema and that's why he was also looking forward to working with the director, known for movies such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Zero.

He believes that if Atrangi Re is able to click with the audiences, then the credit only belongs to Khan and Dhanush.

"This film will work only because of Sara and Dhanush. Sara is very professional and she is a director's actor. I believe this is one of the best roles that she has ever done.

READ | Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re out, Sara 'extremely excited' for first solo dance number

"Dhanush is a polished actor and a phenomenal artiste. He has done many films and his first Hindi movie 'Raanjhanaa' was a landmark movie. In this movie, he has performed really well," Kumar said.

The actor said the length of his role in a film has never mattered to him and be it a special appearance in home production Oh My God or a small part in Naam Shabana, he has always aspired to present something unique to the audience.

Ever since the trailer came out, there have been voices critical of the age gap between Khan and her co-actors. As an actor, Kumar said he never thinks about the age difference between him and his co-stars.

"I don't have to think about it. These kinds of things only people here can think about. It doesn't happen anywhere else. Whether it is Hollywood films or any other film from any part of the world, this type of thinking thoroughly happens here."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films, Atrangi Re will release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With agency inputs)