Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has made a shocking revelation from her initial years in the glamour industry. The actor who has come a long way from modeling to music videos and finally films, had her fair share of struggle before she found footing in the industry. Recalling the worst piece of advice she got in her career spanning 15 years, the actor said that she was told to get a chestier look when she was still in her teens.

During promotions of her latest release Gehraiyaan, Deepika was asked about the best and worst piece of advice she has ever received since the day she entered the world of glitz and glamour. In conversation with a film magazine, Deepika recalled "the most valuable pieces of advice” she received from her Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express co-star Shah Rukh Khan, which was "to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences."

The 36-year-old actor also spoke about the "worst advice received. "I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18." Padukone, however, did not adhere to it and still wonders how she had the "wisdom to not take it seriously."

Deepika, who is currently spending some quality time with her family in Banglore, will soon commence shoot for Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also had Pathan, Fighter and The Intern remake in her kitty.