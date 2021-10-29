Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana posted a throwback picture with her brother Aryan, hours after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Suhana Khan posted a childhood picture with her brother where the two are seen goofing around with their superstar father. "I love you," she wrote in the caption alongside the photo on Instagram. Suhana Khan, 21, restricted the comments section on the post--with only those who she is following on the app able to reply.

Several film personalities and close friends of the Khan family showered love on her post, including filmmaker Zoya Akhtra, actor Sanjay Kapoor and his daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, one of the closest friends of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, also shared a picture with the superstar to express his happiness. On late Thursday evening, Johar shared a picture with Shah Rukh along with a heart emoticon.

Actor Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and shared a note, saying, "As a parent, I can relate to the sleepless nights. As a friend, I wish them all the strength, may all good and positivity shine now." She also sent best wishes for the festival of Diwali.

"Hope it's a Happy Diwali for all of you and May This world see love and peace always," Tandon wrote.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to Aryan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

The legal team of the 23-year-old, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

Soon after the order--which came more than 20 days after Aryan's arrest -- Shah Rukh Khan found support on social media with film personalities, including actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, R Madhavan, filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Rahul Dholakia, celebrating Aryan Khan's bail.

The superstar's fans also gathered outside his bungalow, Mannat, holding banners which read, "Welcome home prince Aryan" and burst firecrackers to celebrate the occasion.

(With agency inputs)