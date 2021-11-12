Hyderabad (Telangana): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan celebrates his birthday today. While the superstar and his wife have refrained from sharing birthday post for Aryan on social media, SRK's close friend and co-star of many films Juhi Chawla wished him on his birthday with and pledge 500 trees in his name. From family, Aryan's younger sister Suhana Khan too took to social media to extend birthday wishes.

Wishing Aryan on his birthday, Juhi shared a throwback picture that also features her daughter Jahnavi Mehta, son Arjun Mehta and Suhana Khan with others. Sharing the picture, Juhi wrote, "Here’s another one from our personal album for today’s special occasion…Happy Birthday, Aryan! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you .⭐️🌟💕💕😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻500 trees pledged in your name ! 🙏🌴🌟."

Suhana also took to her Instagram Stories to re-share her cousin Alia Chhiba's birthday post for Aryan with a picture from their childhood days. Chhiba wrote, "Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people." Suhana re-posted Alia's picture on her Instagram story along with a red heart emoji.

Suhana Khan wishes Aryan Khan on birthday

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Aryan Khan appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark his weekly presence before the agency. Mandatory weekly appearance before NCB was one of the conditions set by Bombay High Court while granting him bail in drugs-on-cruise case.