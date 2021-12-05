Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Arslan Goni is reportedly dating superstar Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The rumours about Arslan and Sussanne's hush-hush romance resurfaced when he recently attended her birthday party in Goa. While the reports of two being romantically involved are doing rounds of the tinselville, Arslan has opened up on his relationship status with Sussanne.

In October, Sussanne celebrated her 43rd birthday in Goa in the company of rumoured beau Arslan and friends Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, who recently tied the knot. The rumoured couple was also spotted at the airport while returning from Goa.

When asked about his relationship with Sussanne, the actor in an interview with a webloid said, "Social media banter is a regular thing. It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed."

Arslan said that he and Sussanne "are very good friends." He also revealed how he and Sussanne met at a common friend’s house and "hit it off instantly" since he found her a "very nice human being."

Arslan made his Bollywood debut with Jia Aur Jia in 2017. He was recently seen playing the negative character Lala in web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

For unversed, Hrithik married Sussanne in December 2000 in a private ceremony in Bangalore. The two welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006 and their second son Hridhaan in 2008. They two separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.