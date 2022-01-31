Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Sunday shared a video of her skincare routine. Little did she know that the video will invite unsavoury comments from trolls on her Instagram page.

Gabriella took to Instagram to share a video wherein she is seen revealing a beauty regime that she vouches by for healthy skin. In the video, she has also shared her favourite skincare products that have been working good for her lately. While many of her followers have lauded her beauty and quizzed why she is not seen Bollywood films, there were also trolls who took dig at Gabriella over her fuller pout.

Commenting on Demetriades' post, a troll wrote, "Your lips looks like they got some bee sting. Hahaha. Why can't you people feel good about yourselves without getting bee stung!" Rampal's 34-year-old partner was quick enough to serve a befitting reply to the troll and said, "Lol. I actually have done no 'bee sting'. These are my natural lips."

Arjun and Gabriella reportedly started dating in November 2018. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2019. Gabriella, a South African model, and actor, made her Bollywood debut with Sonali Cable in 2014.