Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have returned from their Maldives vacation but mentally the duo is seemingly still in the holiday paradise. Sharing an endearing video featuring his ladylove from the Maldives, Arjun has yet again proved that he is head over heels in love with Malaika.

On Tuesday, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share a video of what appears to be a special date night with Malaika. The video features Malaika arriving at the table which was laid out in the center of lights and candles arranged to form the shape of a heart.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!" In the video, Malaika is seen donning a neon green gown. She tied her hair in an updo and looked flawless as she walked gaily to the table set for beach date night with Arjun.

READ | Arjun Kapoor calls 'girlfriend' Malaika Arora tough 'taskmaster'. Watch why

Arjun added Harry Sandhu track Bijlee Bijlee in the background for the video featuring Malaika. The music gelled so well with the mood of the video that the latest Punjabi chartbuster feels apt for what Arjun wanted to put together through the post.

Arjun and Malaika returned to Mumbai on Monday after spending a few days in the Maldives away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Arjun and Malaika, who kept a low profile for so long, have apparently reached a stage where they are more comfortable in publically accepting the bond that they share with each other.