Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor kickstarted the week on a high note. The actor has shared on social media that he has embarked on a 'new journey' for which he is thankful to his ladylove Malaika Arora. Arjun has shared a post on social media as he focuses to 'realign the mind and body' and making it happen is none other than Malaika who is known for her fitness.

On Monday, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share a set of three pictures wherein he is seen trying different postures. The actor, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, seems to have decided to pay more attention to his fitness. Though he hits the gym regularly, Arjun seems to have resorted to Yoga for her posture correction and to fix his lower back injury issues.

Sharing the pictures, he thanked Malaika and his Yoga instructor Subham Sri. "I've just started a new journey, discovering Iyengar yoga. It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint and fix my lower back injury issues," he wrote alongside the imagers.

Expressing his gratitude to Malaika and others, Arjun further wrote, "Thanks to @sarvesh_shashi, @malaikaaroraofficial and my instructor @yoga_subhamsri, I've have been able to start the process to realign the mind & body. Forever grateful !!! 🙏🏼#MondayMotivation #WorkInProgress @sarvayogastudios." Malaika was quick to respond and dropped a folded hand and flexed biceps emojis on Arjun's comment section.

On the work front, Arjun's movie lineup for 2022 seems quite diverse and interesting. This year, along with flexing his muscles in Ek Villain 2, he will also be seen in films like Kuttey and The Ladykiller.