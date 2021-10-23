Hyderabad: (Telangana): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a heartfelt birthday post for his ladylove Malaika Arora on social media. The actor has also shared a loved-up picture with Malaika which is clicked by the latter's best friend and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Wishing Malaika on her birthday, Arjun took to his Instagram page and wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest..." Malaika was quick to reciprocate love and commented, "Clearly I am making you smile in this pic 😉," on his timeline.

Malaika Arora reacts to Arjun Kapoor's birthday post for her

The picture Arjun shared with Malaika is apparently taken at Kareena's home. Not only that, but Kareena also turned photographer to capture the couple's tender moment. Asking for credit for photography, Kareena commented, "I want photo credit Arjun Kapoor ji," to which Arjun replied through Instagram Story and wrote,"@kareenakapoorkhan only asking you to take my pictures now...blocking 2/3 photoshoots...at Mehboob as always," he concluded with a wink and laughing emoji.

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media banter

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika, who received backlash and had to endure massive trolling for the age gap between them, are going strong as a couple. The duo has made it clear that none of them is in hurry to take their relationship to the next level. Arjun had earlier said that he believes in the institute of marriage even though he comes from a broken home.

Earlier this year, when asked about wedding plans in an interview, Arjun has said: "I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn’t mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship’s ups and downs, and then see where it takes you."

Malaika and Arjun are reportedly together since 2018, however, the couple remains low profile when it comes to their relationship.