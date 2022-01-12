Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have been dating each other for over four years now, are reportedly heading for splitsville. The reports of Arjun, Malaika's breakup have surfaced weeks after their romantic holiday in the Maldives.

Malaika and Arjun's relationship has always been in the news right from the word go. Even before the couple made it official, the rumours about their affair used to hog the headlines. Four years into the relationship, the couple seems to have decided to part ways.

According to reports, Malaika has gone into a shell and hasn't stepped out of her house for the past six days. On the other hand, Arjun is battling COVID and is in home isolation with sister Anshula Kapoor who too tested COVID positive recently. The reason behind Malaika and Arjun's breakup is not known yet.

READ | Malaika Arora misses 'Mr pouty' Arjun Kapoor as she welcomes 2022

Meanwhile, Malaika excusing herself from shooting for the grand finale of India’s Best Dancer 2 added fuel to the breakup rumours. Sources in the know had shared that Malaika was absent from the finale as she was feeling "a little low."

Malaika was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan with whom she shares a son, Arhaan Khan.