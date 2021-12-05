Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that his ladylove Malaika Arora is a 'tougher taskmaster' than his trainer as she makes him workout even while being on holiday. The couple is currently unwinding in the Maldives and has been sharing pictures and videos from the holiday paradise.

On Sunday, Arjun took to Instagram to share a video of him and Malaika taking up aqua-cycling. The actor also called Malaika his 'girlfriend' and said that she is a tough 'taskmaster' than his physical trainer Drew Neal.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer !!! Hey @drewnealpt I’m working out on holiday at the @patinamaldives thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!! 🙄😛💪."

Arjun's post garnered love from actor Tara Sutaria, his cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.

READ | Malaika Arora 'catches' Arjun Kapoor indulging in this while in Maldives - see pic

Malaika has also posted a bunch of pictures and videos of her Instagram handle from her Maldivian holiday with Arjun. She posted a picture of Arjun relishing his breakfast and wrote: "DND! Man at work."

Earlier in the day, Arjun, also posted a stunning shot of Malaika and he wrote on his caption: "Fries before guys?" Responding to his post, on her Instagram story, Malaika wrote: "Hell ya."

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.