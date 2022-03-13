Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is very active on social media and treats her fans and followers to stunning pictures of her, on Sunday shared a post that proved she loves good lighting with her latest photographs.

Anushka Sharma's obsession with natural lighting results in stunning sun-kissed pictures

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of sun-kissed pictures in which she could be seen wearing a green-knit sweater that layered over a white tee. She was flaunting her short hair and looked stunning in minimal makeup. She captioned the post, "Main good light ki deewani hoon."

The post shared by Anushka accumulated several likes and comments within a few minutes of being posted with many comments from celebrities and fans. Aditi Rao Hydari and Saba Pataudi dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. She has started preparations for her role as a cricketer and often shares glimpses of her preparations on social media.