Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Anushka Sharma has started prepping for her comeback film Chakda Xpress is known. So far, several pictures from her training have leaked online but nothing official was shared by the makers except the poster. On Friday, the actor treated her fans with two images from her Chakda Xpress prep as she trains herself to play fast bowler of India Jhulan Goswami on big screen.

In the set of two pictures, the first image is a close-up of Anushka holding the ball while the second image captures her in action. Sharing the images, she wrote, "Grip by grip 💙🏏 #prep #ChakdaXpress." Anushka's post elicited a reaction from Jhulan, the woman herself whose life story Anushka will be bringing on screen. Jhulan took to Anushka's comment section and wrote, "Very nice 👍 👏🙌."

As reported earlier, Chakda Xpress is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream -- to play cricket. Talking about the film, Anushka had earlier said that Jhulan's life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumph over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women's cricket back then.

Helmed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is being produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's banner Clean Slate Filmz.