Hyderabad (Telangana): After the pictures of daughter Vamika Kohli went viral on social media, actor-producer Anushka Sharma has said that she was 'caught off guard' and their stance on privacy remains the same as earlier.

On Sunday, the broadcaster of the ongoing India-South Africa series revealed Anushka and Virat Kohli's one-year-old daughter Vamika's face. Pictures and videos revealing the face of Virushka's daughter have been going rounds on social media since then. The viral pictures from the ongoing India-South Africa series captured the actor and her daughter cheering for Virat from the stands.

Reacting to Vamika's pictures and videos taking social media by storm, Anushka took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!"

So far, Anushka and Virat managed to prevent Vaimika's pictures from landing on social media. Sunday's match, however, ruined their rigorous year-long effort of protecting their child from public scrutiny.