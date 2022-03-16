Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor-producer Anushka Sharma is all set to reunite with her PK co-star Aamir Khan yet again. Anushka is said to be being roped in for Aamir Khan starrer Hindi remake of 2008 released Spanish film Campeones.

According to reports, film's director RS Prasanna approached Anushka to play the lead opposite Aamir. The actor has apparently agreed to play the part but will sign the dotted lines only after the final narration. The film is inspired by Aderes team in Burjassot (Valencia), a team created with people with intellectual disabilities that won twelve Spanish championships between 1999 and 2014.

While speaking to media as a part of his 57the birthday celebration, Aamir was asked if he's remaking Spanish director Javier Fesser, Campeones, the Dangal superstar was pleasantly surprised as to how the information got leaked in the public domain. "I haven't announced my next film yet, how did you get to know? Planning is on, I'll let you know soon," Aamir said.

Campeones, which won three Goya Awards (considered to be the Spanish equivalent of Academy Awards) across the categories of Best Film, Best New Actor and Best Original Song, was also selected as Spain's official entry for Best Foreign Film at the 91st Academy Awards. However, it failed to secure the nomination in the prestigious awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Anushka is busy prepping for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress while Aamir is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Interestingly, Aamir and Anushka both will be returning to screens after more than four years. While Anushka was last seen in 2018 released Zero, Aamir appeared in Thugs of Hindostan in the same year. Both the films were highly anticipated but tanked at the box office.