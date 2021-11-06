Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's younger sister Anshula Kapoor has shared a funny yet endearing post on the occasion on Bhai Duj. Anshula called Arjun her 'favourite human' who also oscillates between being the 'most irritating human' in her life.

Anshula's Bhai Duj post is seemingly the story of most siblings in Indian households. While extending festive greetings, Anshula also revealed what a typical day in their life looks like. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula shared a set of two pictures wherein she is seen twinning with Arjun.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "When he oscillates between being my fav human but also the most irritating human.. sums up a typical day in our lives 😂 #HowItStartedVsHowItsGoing #TheYangToMyYin #ILoveYouEvenWhenYouDriveMeCrazy #HappyBhaiDuj."

Arjun too took to his social media handle to extend Bhai Duj wishes. Sharing the same set of pictures, he wrote, "When I agree with her about my spending habits V/S When I go ahead & buy what I want anyway 🤪 @anshulakapoor #BhaiDooj."

For unversed, Arjun and Anshula are filmmaker Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney then got involved with Sridevi and ended his 13-year-old marriage with Mona who passed away due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension on 25 March 2012.