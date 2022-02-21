Mumbai (Maharashtra): Streaming giant Netflix on Monday announced its upcoming film Thar, starring Bollywood actors and real-life father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The revenge noir thriller marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). Chaudhary has also written the film and penned the dialogues with Anurag Kashyap.

Inspired by Western Noir genre, Thar is set in the eighties and centres on Siddharth, played by Harsh Varrdhan. "Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past. Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him?" read the official logline.

Thar which is the second collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan after AK vs AK where the two were seen as themselves -- also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik. Anil Kapoor said he is extremely proud of what the team has achieved with Thar.

WATCH | Anil Kapoor in Pushkar for Thar shooting

"The genre, a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. Thar' is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen," the 65-year-old actor-producer said in a statement.

He said the film will see the fresh pairing of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen director Chaudhary is creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes like director of photography Shreya Dev Dube and music composer Ajay Jayanthi.

Shot at some of the most aesthetic locations in the country, Thar is set to premiere on Netflix this summer.

(With agency inputs)