Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is busy promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. After kickstarting Gehraiyaan promotions on a stylish note, the actor has shared latest pictures from day 2 of "promote from home' activities.

On Saturday, Ananya took to her Instagram handle to share a string of pictures from Gehraiyaan promotions. The actor looks uber stylish in a bustier corset top constructed with internal boning and drawstring detail at the front which she teamed up with cute shorts.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, " #Gehraiyaan promotions day 2 ✔️ We’re over the moon with all the love and excitement towards the trailer ❤️🤞🏼🙏🏼 #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th 💕🌊."

Meanwhile, sharing her experience on Gehraiyaan, Ananya has shared that the film not only helped her evolve as an actor but also contributed to her growth as a human. Gehraiyaan looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. Ananya plays Tia in the film and to portray her part there was a lot that she had to borrow from herself.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 11.