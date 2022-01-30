Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will be joining Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Bigg Boss 15 finale to promote their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Before the audience gets to see her on the show, Ananya is already making heads turn in two uber stylish looks which she opted for BB 15 finale.

Ananya Panday on the sets of Bigg Boss 15

Pictures and videos of Ananya from Bigg Boss sets have already started doing rounds of the social media. While the actor has shared pictures in a white short outfit which she teamed up with a blue jacket and green neon green pumps, her pictures donning a peach colour short dress have also landed on social media.

Ananya Panday on the sets of Bigg Boss 15

READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi lends jacket to 'cold' Ananya Panday, fans laud his chivalry - video

Ananya looks gorgeous in both the outfits that she donned for the Bigg Boss grand finale which will be airing tonight on Colors. The actor has been making bold style statements ever since the promotional spree for Gehraiyaan kickstarted with a virtual trailer launch event on January 20.

In Gehraiyaan, Ananya will be seen playing Tia who is engaged to her Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) who climbs the corporate ladder, thanks to his fiancee's affluent family. directed by Shakun Batra, the film arrives on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.